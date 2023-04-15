Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

