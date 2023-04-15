Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $216.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

