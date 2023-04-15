Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $267.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

