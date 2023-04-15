Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 9,890 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.47 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.