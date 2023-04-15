PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 1.2%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.06). 439,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 810,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.05).

PRS REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £469.61 million, a P/E ratio of 502.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.41.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

Insider Transactions at PRS REIT

PRS REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Jim Prower acquired 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,176.47). Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

