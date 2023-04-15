PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 337.1% in March

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 337.1% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 31,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

