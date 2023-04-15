PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. 176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PVA TePla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get PVA TePla alerts:

PVA TePla Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.