Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Increased by Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.84 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$26.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

