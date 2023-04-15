QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

