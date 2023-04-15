Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.12 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Qtum has a total market cap of $347.06 million and $41.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00010907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.78 or 0.06900397 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,616,569 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

