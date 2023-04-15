Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Qualstar Price Performance
Shares of QBAK stock remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.45. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
Qualstar Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualstar (QBAK)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.