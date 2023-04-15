Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Qualstar Price Performance

Shares of QBAK stock remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.45. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

