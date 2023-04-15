R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.
RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.
RCM stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.81.
In related news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
