R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

