Raymond James Begins Coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.94. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.68.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.