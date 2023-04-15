Raymond James Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

TSE PEY opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,460,955.20. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Also, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,460,955.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,937. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

