Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.56. 247,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

