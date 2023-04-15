Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 8,857 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,215 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

