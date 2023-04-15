Red Tortoise LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.22. 14,209,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.