Red Tortoise LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 30,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,358. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

