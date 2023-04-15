Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 266,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

