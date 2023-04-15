Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.92. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,431,492 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.