Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.92. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,431,492 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

