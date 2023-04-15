Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $102,912.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,966.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,514 shares of company stock worth $4,424,199 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,532,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,763,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

