Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.82 on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

