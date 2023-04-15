Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 8,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.