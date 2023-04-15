Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

PLTR opened at $8.81 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

