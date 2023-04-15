Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

