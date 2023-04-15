Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.31

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.31 and traded as high as C$34.84. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 436,056 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Rivard purchased 3,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.86 per share, with a total value of C$129,003.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Rivard bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,003.00. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total value of C$689,548.16. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.