Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Shares Up 28.3%

Shares of Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Rating) rose 28.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Saras Company Profile

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

