Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $458.32 and last traded at $458.32. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($586.96) to €530.00 ($576.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.79.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

