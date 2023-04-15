Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

