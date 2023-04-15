SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.