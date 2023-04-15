SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
