Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.57

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $20.69. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 17,680 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House Company Profile



Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

