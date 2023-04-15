Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.08.
Semtech Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.70.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
