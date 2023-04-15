Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

