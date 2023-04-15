Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 472,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

