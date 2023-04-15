Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.35. 1,084,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

