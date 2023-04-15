Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Down 0.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. 27,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 23,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Sentage Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

