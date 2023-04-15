Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $385.65

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.65 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.22). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.22), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares changing hands.

Shaftesbury Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.09.

Shaftesbury Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is 3,939.39%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

