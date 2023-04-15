Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 16,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
About Shenzhou International Group
