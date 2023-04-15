Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 16,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

