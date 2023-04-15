Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

