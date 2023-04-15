Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Rises By 665.7%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 665.7% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.