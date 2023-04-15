Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases By 496.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock remained flat at $11.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

