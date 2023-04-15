Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 433.3%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock remained flat at $51.05 on Friday. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $66.17.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
