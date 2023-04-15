Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declines By 46.0%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,554,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

