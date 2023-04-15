Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 300.0%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

OSSIF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

