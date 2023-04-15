Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 300.0%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
OSSIF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
About OneSoft Solutions
