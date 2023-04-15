Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Drops By 89.2%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,102. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

