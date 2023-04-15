Short Interest in Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Drops By 43.8%

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sierra Rutile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Sierra Rutile Price Performance

Shares of SRRHF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Sierra Rutile has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

