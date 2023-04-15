Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Expands By 1,642.9%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $116.55. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

