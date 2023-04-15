Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Drops By 80.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
TILCF stock remained flat at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
About Till Capital
