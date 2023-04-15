Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Drops By 80.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

TILCF stock remained flat at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Till Capital alerts:

About Till Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.