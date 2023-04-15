Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Decreases By 49.6%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuanChe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Price Performance

TC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

