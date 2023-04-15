Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Expands By 77.8%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. UCB has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Get UCB alerts:

About UCB

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.